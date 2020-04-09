SNOW HILL - Mervin James Byrd died Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Army, after graduating from Atlantic High School. He retired from Moore's Business Forms in 1997, where he worked for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ann Taylor Byrd; his three children, Phil Byrd of Salisbury, Tom Byrd of Richmond and Virginia Wickham of Dover; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Ernest Byrd.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 9, 2020