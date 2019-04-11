SALISBURY - Michael A. Beck Sr. died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, he was a son of the late James Beck and Barbara A. Boatwright; and a stepfather, Fred Boatwright, who helped raise him.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the American Legion. His career as a welder spanned many years and he was proud to be a part of the construction of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. For many years, he lived at and maintained Deja Vu Cottages in Ocean City.
He is survived by his son, Michael A. Beck Jr. of Salisbury; three grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Bauer, Lucille Ey, Helen "Jo" Marks and Tobie Layton Steiniger; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 11, 2019