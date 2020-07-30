1/
Michael D. Harris
1955 - 2020
Michael D. Harris, 65
PARSONSBURG - Michael David Harris died Thursday July 23, 2020, at his home. His parents were Lena Graves and the late Robert Harris Sr.
He worked in the trucking industry for most of his life, most recently as a dispatcher for H&M Bay.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Harris; daughters, Amanda Harris and Katie Pritchett; three grandchildren; a brother, Robert Harris Jr.; a sister, Angela Arbuthnot; and several nieces and nephews.
He donated his body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
Debbie and Amanda, I am so sorry for your loss. I was thankful to have met Mike through H&M. For years he’d call into our warehouse with his explosive personality, normally starting the conversation singing “zippity do dah”, telling a funny joke or sharing stories of his family. Mike was truly a special person who will be missed by many. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers. May the love of friends and family give you strength and carry you through this difficult time.
Kristin Cote
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Mike took me under his wing the second I started working at H&M, we argued constantly, but one thing that was never questioned was the friendship we shared. I owe a lot of the success I have had in this business to the guidance Mike provided me. I'll never forget that, and his memory will live on forever. I'll miss you brother, you were definitely one of the good ones.
Rob Whitby
Friend
July 26, 2020
Debbie,Amanda and Family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Even though I never met you, I feel I know you all through Mike. His Family was his priority. He spoke highly of all of you.
I enjoyed working with Mike over the years, he was a great friend and co-worker. May you find comfort and peace in the days ahead.

Sincerely,
Debbie Chambers


Debbie Chambers
Coworker
July 26, 2020
I can see his smile as he told me he’s still “Animal”. What a great man. Debbie a love that you and Mike has some never experience. God rest his soul as he soars the streets of heaven on his Harley. You will be missed
Sylvia Jordanmcgreevy
Friend
July 25, 2020
Debbie and family, So sorry my friend for the pain that you bear and the loss that your feeling right now. Mike is in a better place now. He is in no pain. Wishing you strength and comfort in the days ahead knowing how much Mike meant to so many. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Donna Wilkinson & Faye Smith
Donna Wilkinson
Friend
July 24, 2020
Michael is Loved and will be missed. He was a Gentle man with a great sense of humor. We are so sorry for your loss and our loss too. He was so special. Love to Deb & Amanda
Vicki & John Carter
Family
July 24, 2020
LIFE IS NOT LIMITED TO WHAT WE KNOW, BUT EXPANDED BY WHAT WE BELIEVE TO BE TRUE. GOD WILL BE HAPPY TO HAVE THIS SOUL, IN HIS RANKS. HE WAS A WONDERFUL INDIVIDUAL AND WILL ALWAYS BE HONORED BY HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS. IT WAS MY HONOR TO KNOW HIM, EVEN AS BRIEFLY AS I DID. GOD BLESS.
JASON
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Mike aka Animal was the very best friend and person we have ever met! We truly enjoyed every moment that we spent with him! He will be missed each and every day! Until we meet again! We love you to the moon and back!
Doug and Donna Jarrell
Friend
July 24, 2020
Goodbye to my brother. Couldn't have loved him more if he was blood. Work brought us together, Mike reluctantly working with me to help design the new system for H&M Bay. We fished together right away and became fast friends. I will miss him more than I can explain. Wish my best to Deb and Amanda.
John Walker
Brother
July 24, 2020
Mike will remain in the hearts of many.....we will miss you friend...
Love to his family...especially Deb & Amanda....
Love,
John & Lori Walker
Lori
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Deb and Amanda......Mike was a great man, and his generosity, laugh and smile will never be forgotten. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Laurie DeCapio
Coworker
