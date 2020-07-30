Debbie and Amanda, I am so sorry for your loss. I was thankful to have met Mike through H&M. For years he’d call into our warehouse with his explosive personality, normally starting the conversation singing “zippity do dah”, telling a funny joke or sharing stories of his family. Mike was truly a special person who will be missed by many. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers. May the love of friends and family give you strength and carry you through this difficult time.

Kristin Cote

Coworker