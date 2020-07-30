Michael D. Harris, 65
PARSONSBURG - Michael David Harris died Thursday July 23, 2020, at his home. His parents were Lena Graves and the late Robert Harris Sr.
He worked in the trucking industry for most of his life, most recently as a dispatcher for H&M Bay.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Harris; daughters, Amanda Harris and Katie Pritchett; three grandchildren; a brother, Robert Harris Jr.; a sister, Angela Arbuthnot; and several nieces and nephews.
He donated his body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.