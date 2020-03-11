Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Glenn Kauffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Michael Glenn Kauffman died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Mackey & Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines, Md. Born on Jan. 14, 1965 in Lancaster, Pa., he was the son of the late William and Kay (Neff) Kauffman.

Michael was a 1983 graduate of Penn Manor High School in Millersville, Pa. He worked as a waterman.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Wooster and her husband Ryan of Crisfield; a granddaughter, Delaney Wooster of Crisfield; sisters, Virginia "Ginny" Gerhart and her husband Karl of Lititz, Pa. and Dorothy Kauffman of Crisfield; brothers, William "Bill" Kauffman of Crisfield and Russell "Andy" Kauffman and his significant other Amie Prettyman of Marion. He is also survived by two aunts, Beatrice Canter of Willow Street, Pa. and Ruby Graver and her husband Horace of Quarryville, Pa.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Michael will be laid to rest at a private graveside service in Willow Street, Pa. at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Maryland 21802.

