PITTSVILLE - Michael Jermaine Bolling died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Lisa Waters Ayres Ronell and John R. Bolling Sr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Amya Bolling and Alayha Bolling; five brothers, John R. Bolling Jr., Travon Waters, Joshua Watson, Torres Savage and Brandon Bolling; maternal grandparents, Clifton Waters Sr. and Marriah Duffy; and several aunts and uncles, and two nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his sister, Christian Renee Bolling.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Snow Hill. Interment was at the church cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 13, 2019