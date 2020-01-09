SALISBURY - Michael Jay Cannon died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were Karen and the late Jay Cannon.
He was a 1990 graduate of Wicomico High School, where he played football and was a wrestler. He was Optimist MVP baseball player of the year in 1983 and football at Salvation Army. He was an employee of Hudson Health Services in Salisbury. He also worked 19 years for TK Construction as a heavy equipment operator and supervisor.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Shea Cannon; and three stepchildren, Zachary Walker, Dakota and Georgie Jackson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother and grandfather, Gloria and Jimmy Howard; and fraternal grandmother, Alice Cannon.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020