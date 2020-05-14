SALISBURY - Michael Bruce McCurdy died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of James Wray McCurdy Jr. and Bernadine Kammerer McCurdy.

He was a 1983 graduate of Worcester Country School and later graduated from Elon University in 1988, where he was a member of the TKE fraternity. He played lacrosse in high school and college. He worked for many years as a salesperson and later service manager for North Bay Marina.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Caleb Kammerer McCurdy of Ocean City; two brothers, Scott McCurdy of Allen and Wray McCurdy of Baltimore; and two nephews and two nieces.

All services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.





