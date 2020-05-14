Michael McCurdy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALISBURY - Michael Bruce McCurdy died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of James Wray McCurdy Jr. and Bernadine Kammerer McCurdy.
He was a 1983 graduate of Worcester Country School and later graduated from Elon University in 1988, where he was a member of the TKE fraternity. He played lacrosse in high school and college. He worked for many years as a salesperson and later service manager for North Bay Marina.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Caleb Kammerer McCurdy of Ocean City; two brothers, Scott McCurdy of Allen and Wray McCurdy of Baltimore; and two nephews and two nieces.
All services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service
504 Franklin Ave.
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 973-2434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 13, 2020
I am not sure what my son George Ralph would have written but they were both in the ICU at the same time and both were lost. I know George was a good friend. Farewell to my son's friend. So tragic for both family and for their other good friend Chris Wood who has lost two super great buddies.
Vicky Ralph-Gray
May 12, 2020
Michael had a good heart and soul and a proud father of Caleb.
Gail
May 12, 2020
McCurdy Family is in my prayers.
Jessica Beauchamp
May 11, 2020
I know this is from afar, but Lori & I are taken aback.
I have so many memories over that 8 yrs - stand outs are pulling him skiing lots and dropping his sea ray in the mud running past a barge in the river, and the test drive in brother Ray's volvo powered Bertram with reversed controls through the inlet and back and too many to list. You are all in our hearts and I'm glad of the times with Stibb and all of you.

Greg & Lori
Greg Barsoda
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved