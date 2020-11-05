Michael W.

Obermire Sr., 76

SEAFORD - Michael "Wayne" Obermire Sr. died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Leonard Dale Obermire and Margaret Louise Bailey Obermire.

He attended Delmar Elementary, North Salisbury Elementary and Wicomico Junior High, and then graduated from Wicomico High School in 1962. He worked for 41 years for the DuPont Co. in Seaford, retiring in 2003. met annually for dinner. He was a member of the National Coca-Cola Collectors Club, the MDDCVA Coca-Cola Collectors Club and the Seaford Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois Freeman Obermire; a son, Michael "Mike" Wayne Obermire Jr.; a daughter, Michelle O. Elzey; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private graveside service and will have memorial service for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store