1/
Michael "Wayne" Obermire Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael W.
Obermire Sr., 76
SEAFORD - Michael "Wayne" Obermire Sr. died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Leonard Dale Obermire and Margaret Louise Bailey Obermire.
He attended Delmar Elementary, North Salisbury Elementary and Wicomico Junior High, and then graduated from Wicomico High School in 1962. He worked for 41 years for the DuPont Co. in Seaford, retiring in 2003. met annually for dinner. He was a member of the National Coca-Cola Collectors Club, the MDDCVA Coca-Cola Collectors Club and the Seaford Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois Freeman Obermire; a son, Michael "Mike" Wayne Obermire Jr.; a daughter, Michelle O. Elzey; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private graveside service and will have memorial service for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Obermire Family for the loss of your loved one, Michael, Sr., "Wayne", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved