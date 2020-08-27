Midori Jorgenson, 100

SALISBURY -- Midori Jorgenson died at her home in Salisbury on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Born in Yokohama, Japan, her parents were Rinpe Ishikawa and Kiku Sakurai.

She lived in Japan until her marriage in 1952. During World War II, she lived in Tokyo until the fire-bombing of Tokyo destroyed her family's home. During the post-war period, she met her husband, Ted Jorgenson, who was stationed there with the U.S. Army as a photo journalist for Stars and Stripes. In her later years, she moved in with her daughter and split her time between Wilmington and Salisbury.

She is survived by her daughter Judy Jarosinski; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, her three sisters and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Jorgenson; and a granddaughter and great granddaughter.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







