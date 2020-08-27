1/
Midori Jorgenson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Midori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Midori Jorgenson, 100
SALISBURY -- Midori Jorgenson died at her home in Salisbury on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Born in Yokohama, Japan, her parents were Rinpe Ishikawa and Kiku Sakurai.
She lived in Japan until her marriage in 1952. During World War II, she lived in Tokyo until the fire-bombing of Tokyo destroyed her family's home. During the post-war period, she met her husband, Ted Jorgenson, who was stationed there with the U.S. Army as a photo journalist for Stars and Stripes. In her later years, she moved in with her daughter and split her time between Wilmington and Salisbury.
She is survived by her daughter Judy Jarosinski; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, her three sisters and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Jorgenson; and a granddaughter and great granddaughter.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved