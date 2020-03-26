SALISBURY - Mildred Anna Friedel died Thursday, March 17, 2020, at home in Salisbury. Born in Bethlehem, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward Brown and Estella Brown.

Graduating in 1940 from Fountain Hill High School, she worked for Bethlehem Steel for several years. She moved to Seaford in 1947 and worked as a teacher's aide for the West Seaford School, retiring in 1982. She the family business, Jenny's Sewing Studio in Salisbury, until 2008. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Kay Friedel; her son, James Edward Friedel II; her brother, William Brown; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gray Friedel; and a son, Gerald Gray Friedel.

A private memorial service was held Friday, March 20, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury.



