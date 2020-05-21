TYASKIN â€" Mildred Lee Bailey died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Willows, Md., her parents were the late Allnutt and Essie Reid.

She graduated in 1953 from Brooks High School in Prince Frederick, Md., and Bowie State Teachers College in 1957 as an Elementary Education major. She also received a masterâ€™s equivalency from Salisbury University. She was a teacher in Calvert County. After moving to the Eastern Shore, she taught at the segregated Salisbury Elementary School located on Lake Street. Later she taught at Beaver Run Elementary and Pemberton Elementary. She was a member of the Elsey United Methodist Church in Jesterville.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, K. Maurice Bailey Sr.; a son, Kenneth â€œKentâ€� Bailey Jr.; a daughter, Michelle Hardy; three grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; a sister, Beatrice â€œJaneâ€� Fletcher; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alluntt Reid Jr., Gladys Sewell, Leslie Reid and Jesse â€œNickâ€� Reid.

A viewing was held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.





