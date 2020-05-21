Mildred Bailey
TYASKIN â€" Mildred Lee Bailey died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Willows, Md., her parents were the late Allnutt and Essie Reid.
She graduated in 1953 from Brooks High School in Prince Frederick, Md., and Bowie State Teachers College in 1957 as an Elementary Education major. She also received a masterâ€™s equivalency from Salisbury University. She was a teacher in Calvert County. After moving to the Eastern Shore, she taught at the segregated Salisbury Elementary School located on Lake Street. Later she taught at Beaver Run Elementary and Pemberton Elementary. She was a member of the Elsey United Methodist Church in Jesterville.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, K. Maurice Bailey Sr.; a son, Kenneth â€œKentâ€� Bailey Jr.; a daughter, Michelle Hardy; three grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; a sister, Beatrice â€œJaneâ€� Fletcher; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alluntt Reid Jr., Gladys Sewell, Leslie Reid and Jesse â€œNickâ€� Reid.
A viewing was held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
917 West Isabella Street
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 546-0626
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
My condolences to the Bailey family. Aunt Mildred was one of the sweetest person's on earth. She had such a sweet and loving spirit. Thank you for sharing her with the Lanham family. May her soul rest in peace.
Rochelle
Friend
May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
May 17, 2020
Rest in heaven, Ms Mildred, one of the sweetest spirits ever! You will be sorely missed for your beautiful smile, your encouraging words, your giving spirit. It was always just a joy to see you and Mr. Maurice. You both exemplified a union made by God; one we all dreamed of having. Thank God for sharing this angel with us. We are all better because of you...faithful servant...well done. Love you always, Jacqueline Pinkett-Smith
JACQUELINE PINKETTSMITH
Family
May 16, 2020
She was one of the best teachers I ever had. A very special teacher.
Richelle Crockett
Student
May 16, 2020
Mrs Bailey was one of the sweetest people l Know. She and Mr. Bailey have always been 2 of my favorite people. She was beautiful inside and out. Always had an encouraging word for you. She was always interested in her Lambs of God. Wanted hear always that they were doing good and excelling in life. She loved these children like they were her own. She will be certainly missed. Take your rest Mrs. Bailey.We loved you but God loves you best. My condolences to the family. May God hold you in His arms during this dark hour.
Mary Ringgold
Friend
May 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Greene Leonard &Earlene
May 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Bailey family,
Keep looking to Jesus, author and finisher of our faith. He will see you through this dark valley. Our God of all comfort will strengthen you and keep you.
Fayetta Hull-Polk
May 13, 2020
At God give you and your family the strengh during this difficult time
Mamacat
Coworker
May 13, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, a beautiful woman!
Jay Robinson
May 13, 2020
Tina Evans
Family
May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020
Lisa Merrick
May 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. God bless you all.
Charles & Doris Handy
