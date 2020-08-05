Mildred M. Shorter, 93
GOLDEN HILL - Mildred M. Shorter passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son in law.
Born August 13, 1926 in Golden Hill, she was a daughter of the late Goldsborough and Mildred Wallace Gootee.
Mildred attended the local schools of the time and graduated from Crapo High School in the class of 1943. She was the last surviving member of the class.
Shortly after graduation Mildred married her first husband, John Melvin Hubbard. Together they had one daughter, Bonnie. Melvin was killed during World War II.
On December 14, 1951 she married Carlton R. Shorter, Sr. They were blessed with one son, Ricky. Carlton passed away March 4, 2010.
As a young woman she worked in the office at Woolworth Five and Dime. When her brother opened Gootee's Restaurant in Golden Hill, she became one of the cooks there as she always had a reputation as a wonderful cook. Her family can attest to this as they always enjoyed her wonderful Sunday dinners.
Since Carlton was a skilled craftsman and Mildred was creative and talented with a paint brush, they became interested in wooden crafts and started "Carlton's Crafts". They displayed their wares at various craft shows for a few years. Other hobbies and interests included collecting recipes and doing flower arrangements.
Her family and her church were her life. She was a life-long member of St. John's United Methodist Church where she served in various capacities. For a number of years she was the communion steward, and she arranged the altar flowers at the church. She always gave freely of herself in helping others and caring for family members.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Marshall and husband Nelson of Golden Hill; son, Ricky Shorter and wife Dawn of Cambridge; grandsons, Scot Marshall of California, Daniel Shorter and wife Tomilynn of Cambridge and Eric Shorter of Cambridge; great-grandson, Thurman Carlton Shorter; along with a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by brothers, Hoover Gootee, Phillip Gootee and wife Sara, Leonard Gootee and wife Irene; sisters, Frances Paul and husband Melvin, Sr., Anna (Polly) Hubbard and husband Edgar; granddaughter, Mary Beth Marshall; nephew, Billy Gootee; and niece, Ramona Paul.
A walk-through viewing was held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00pm till 2:00 pm at St. John's UM Church in Golden Hill. A graveside funeral service and interment followed in the adjoining churchyard beginning at 2:00 pm. Pastor Dan Gustafson and Rev. Barbara Mills-Neighoff officiated.
Serving as pallbearers were Daniel Shorter, Eric Shorter, Scot Marshall, Dwane Paul, Larry Gootee and Bruce McWilliams.
Honorary pallbearers were Henry Gootee, Melvin Paul and Tommy Gootee.
Due to COVID 19 regulations social distancing and wearing of mask will be required.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Mildred should be made to St. Johns' UM Church, c/o Ms Doris Lewis, 3347 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek, Maryland 21622.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
