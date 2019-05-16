SALISBURY - Mildred Pines died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Laurel, Md. Born in Hoboken, N.J., her parents were the late Samuel and Jenny L. Wolfson. A former Salisbury-area resident, she was married to the late David Pines.

She was a past President of the Liebman-Berger Post Auxiliary, JWV. She worked on the Manhattan Project at Columbia University, developers of the atomic bomb. She was a member of the Jewish Welfare Board and a member of Hadassah.

She is survived by three children, Rhoda H. Moon of Richmond, Mark R. Pines of New York, N.Y., and Barry E. Pines of Ellicott City, Md.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Max Wolfson, Herman Wolfson, Harry Wolfson and Joseph Wolfson; and three sisters, Sally Roseman, Ruth Rassner and Lillian Miller.

A funeral service was held Friday, May 10, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Beth Israel Cemetery in Salisbury.



