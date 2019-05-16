Mildred Pines

Guest Book
  • "Please accept our heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your..."
    - The Maddox Family
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
SALISBURY - Mildred Pines died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Laurel, Md. Born in Hoboken, N.J., her parents were the late Samuel and Jenny L. Wolfson. A former Salisbury-area resident, she was married to the late David Pines.
She was a past President of the Liebman-Berger Post Auxiliary, JWV. She worked on the Manhattan Project at Columbia University, developers of the atomic bomb. She was a member of the Jewish Welfare Board and a member of Hadassah.
She is survived by three children, Rhoda H. Moon of Richmond, Mark R. Pines of New York, N.Y., and Barry E. Pines of Ellicott City, Md.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Max Wolfson, Herman Wolfson, Harry Wolfson and Joseph Wolfson; and three sisters, Sally Roseman, Ruth Rassner and Lillian Miller.
A funeral service was held Friday, May 10, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Beth Israel Cemetery in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 16, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
