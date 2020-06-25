DELMAR - Mildred Retha Hitchens died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had resided for the past few years. Born in Laurel, she was a daughter of the late Oscar J. LeCates and Minnie Florence Nibblet LeCates.

She grew up on a farm and held various jobs at the Diamond State Telephone Co., DuPont in Seaford and Benjamin's in Salisbury. Later, she and her husband operated Sussex Beverage in Delmar. She was a member of the VFW Post 8276 Ladies Auxiliary in Delmar for 62 years.

She is survived by her sons, Donald James Hitchens of Millsboro and Keith Alan Hitchens of Delmar; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Arvalene Moore of Laurel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman James Hitchens; and brothers, Norman LeCates and Lee LeCates.

A private family service was held Monday June 22, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Burial will be in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery will be at a later date.





