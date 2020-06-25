Mildred R. Hitchens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELMAR - Mildred Retha Hitchens died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had resided for the past few years. Born in Laurel, she was a daughter of the late Oscar J. LeCates and Minnie Florence Nibblet LeCates.
She grew up on a farm and held various jobs at the Diamond State Telephone Co., DuPont in Seaford and Benjamin's in Salisbury. Later, she and her husband operated Sussex Beverage in Delmar. She was a member of the VFW Post 8276 Ladies Auxiliary in Delmar for 62 years.
She is survived by her sons, Donald James Hitchens of Millsboro and Keith Alan Hitchens of Delmar; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Arvalene Moore of Laurel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman James Hitchens; and brothers, Norman LeCates and Lee LeCates.
A private family service was held Monday June 22, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Burial will be in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery will be at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved