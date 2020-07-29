1/1
Dr. Milford Mace (Mickey) Foxwell Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Milford Mace
Foxwell, Jr. (Mickey)
Dr. Milford Mace Foxwell, Jr. (Mickey) passed away, at home, following a long illness on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Cambridge, Md. on August 1, 1953, he was the son of the late Milford M. Foxwell, Sr. and Patsy Foxwell. Mickey attended local schools, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1971, Graduated University of Maryland, College Park 1975, Graduated University of Maryland School of Medicine 1980. After a year of Internship at Washington Hospital Center, Mickey returned to Maryland to complete his Residency at University of Maryland Hospital, serving as Chief Resident in Department of Medicine of the University of Maryland Medical Center. Mickey remained with University of Maryland throughout the duration of his career. He served as a Clinician-Educator, both seeing patients and teaching at the Medical School. He was an Instructor, Assistant Professor, and Course Master and was appointed Dean of Admissions at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1989.
In 1987, Mickey was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha National Medical Honor Society. In 1988, he was the Recipient of Golden Apple Award for Best Clinical Professor, an honor bestowed by the Medical School Students. In 2013, Mickey was elected to the Gold Humanism Honor Society. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Endowment of the University of Maryland, Chairman of the Davidge Hall Restoration Committee of the Medical Alumni Association, and countless other honors and appointments. Throughout his career, Mickey continued his commitment to see patients and frequently volunteered his services at the Veteran's Hospital.
In 2018, the Medical Alumni Association Board of Directors honored Mickey by naming a room in Davidge Hall, the oldest building in the Western Hemisphere continuously used for medical education. "The Milford M. Foxwell, Jr. Dissecting Laboratory" will serve to train future generations of medical students in the years to come.
In 2019, Mickey was bestowed the honor of the University of Maryland School of Medicine Dean's Gold Medal for Distinguished Service.
Though his career took him to Baltimore and beyond, Mickey never forgot his Eastern Shore roots. As a doctor, teacher and mentor, Mickey always helped residents of Dorchester County with medical needs, assistance or referrals whenever he could.
Mickey is survived by his mother, Patsy Foxwell of Cambridge; his wife, the former Suzanne West of Cambridge; son, Louis Foxwell and girlfriend Rachael Maynard of Baltimore; brother, Larry Foxwell and wife Kathy of East New Market; sister, PattiCarol Smith and husband Mike of Cambridge; nephews, Austin Foxwell and Will Foxwell, both of Salisbury; step daughter, Lauren Smarr; and step son, Kevin Kilduff of Cambridge; granddaughter, Makayla Kilduff; and aunt, Mary Hodgson of Cambridge. Mickey also leaves behind his dogs Tara and Poppy, an array of kitties, and his beloved peacocks.
Preceding him in death besides his father are his uncles, Marvin M. Foxwell of Cambridge and D. Frank Potter of Virginia.
Mickey is also survived by over 4,300 medical students who were admitted, educated, trained and mentored under his tenure as Dean of Admissions. That is, today, over half of the school's living alumni.
Besides his obvious passion for medicine and his students, Mickey also had a tremendous passion for baseball. Mickey traveled all over the country to meet players, attend shows, lectures and game. He loved the sport, the players, the history and he loved to talk baseball to anyone who was interested.
Mickey had an insatiable appetite for the history of medicine. Mickey collected and read books and journals, some more than a century old, and studied the biographies of doctors who built the foundations of medicine. His lectures were often based on these studies. His book collection is now part of the University Medical School Library.
His greatest devotion, and the most important thing in his life, was his family. Despite a demanding career, he always put his family first spending as much time with them at home as he could. Mickey will be loved and remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. His dry sense of humor, his prankster behavior, his extensive legacies, his love of life (and old movies and "The Beatles") will live on in his family and his memory.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Medical Alumni Association Foxwell Davidge Hall Fund, 522 West Lombard St. Baltimore, Maryland 21201. Or to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802.
At this time, to honor Mickey's wishes, the family is planning a private memorial. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 27, 2020
What people should know the most about him is his fairness. What most people do not realize is that he had a tremendous amount of power being the Dean of Admissions to the medical school. He never allowed anyone to influence his decision as to who would be admitted. He never bowed to pressure from anyone. If your son or daughter did not have the grades and academic brain power then he would never let anyone influence him in the final say about an admission. He kept copious records and files in his "barn" to counter anyone's claim that he played favorites or bent the rules to get someone admitted without the credentials. I enjoyed working with him on the admissions committee for 20 years and learned about equal treatment for everyone regardless of wealth, power, influence or politics...... if you were not good enough to be admitted then you were not going to get past him and he supported his fellow members in their decisions. This country could use many more people with the integrity of a Mickey Foxwell.... he will be missed.
Jack Biedlingmaier, MD. Assoc Prof.
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laura Finkelstein
July 24, 2020
Dr. Foxwell's impact on the acceptance and successful matriculation of medical students at UMDSOM is unmatched.

He alone is one of the reasons I decided to attend UMDSOM.

For all the support & mentorship Dr. Foxwell provided me as a medical student at UMDSOM - Thank you. He will be greatly missed.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and former/current students.

UMDSOM c/o 2012
NICOLE MAHDI, M.D.
Student
July 23, 2020
My heart breaks at hearing of the passing of my mentor, Dr. Mickey Foxwell- Medicine has lost a legend but his legacy is stronger than ever!

My brother David Ambinder and I owe so much gratitude to this great man, Dr. Foxwell... literally our careers.

He opened the doors of the great UMSOM & followed our progress with pure love.
Daniel Ambinder
Student
July 22, 2020
I first met Mickey in 1986 when he interviewed me for admission to UMD School of Medicine. He asked me some very pointed questions, including “why would you come here?” Whew!....years later, when I joined the faculty, he jokingly reminded me that I didn’t attend the school after he admitted me! The man had the most extraordinary memory!

Mickey was a man with deep passion for students, for patients, and for our school. He will be sorely missed.

Wind to thy wings, my colleague, my mentor and my friend. May your memory be a blessing to all who mourn.
Laura H. Finkelstein, MD
Coworker
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Denise Busbee
Friend
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
JESSICA BENDER
July 21, 2020
This wonderful man’s words are still saved in my voicemail, 12 1/2 years after he called me. In the fall of 2007, he nonchalantly left a message in his slight southern accent that I had been accepted to University it Maryland to go to medical school. He told me I was going to be a doctor, and I couldn’t have fathomed what was to come. In the years that passed, I intermittently encountered him in the wide corridors at UMMS: after I married the boy I followed to Baltimore, after I matched into med peds, after I became a mother, and after I graduated from residency. I feel like I bumped into him surrounding every major professional and personal life event for a decade, and he was always there with a smile and endless encouragement. In the hard times when I wish I hadn’t chosen this path, I have often listened to that message to remind myself of my calling. He is a great loss to the University of Maryland Medical School community, and those of us whom he chose and trained can only hope to pass on his legacy. I hope he will be proud of us.

RIP Dr Foxwell.
Jessica Durkee-Shock MD
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Robert and MaryLou Watson
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
MaryLou Watson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved