Dr. Milford Mace Foxwell, Jr. (Mickey) passed away, at home, following a long illness on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Cambridge, Md. on August 1, 1953, he was the son of the late Milford M. Foxwell, Sr. and Patsy Foxwell. Mickey attended local schools, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1971, Graduated University of Maryland, College Park 1975, Graduated University of Maryland School of Medicine 1980. After a year of Internship at Washington Hospital Center, Mickey returned to Maryland to complete his Residency at University of Maryland Hospital, serving as Chief Resident in Department of Medicine of the University of Maryland Medical Center. Mickey remained with University of Maryland throughout the duration of his career. He served as a Clinician-Educator, both seeing patients and teaching at the Medical School. He was an Instructor, Assistant Professor, and Course Master and was appointed Dean of Admissions at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1989.

In 1987, Mickey was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha National Medical Honor Society. In 1988, he was the Recipient of Golden Apple Award for Best Clinical Professor, an honor bestowed by the Medical School Students. In 2013, Mickey was elected to the Gold Humanism Honor Society. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Endowment of the University of Maryland, Chairman of the Davidge Hall Restoration Committee of the Medical Alumni Association, and countless other honors and appointments. Throughout his career, Mickey continued his commitment to see patients and frequently volunteered his services at the Veteran's Hospital.

In 2018, the Medical Alumni Association Board of Directors honored Mickey by naming a room in Davidge Hall, the oldest building in the Western Hemisphere continuously used for medical education. "The Milford M. Foxwell, Jr. Dissecting Laboratory" will serve to train future generations of medical students in the years to come.

In 2019, Mickey was bestowed the honor of the University of Maryland School of Medicine Dean's Gold Medal for Distinguished Service.

Though his career took him to Baltimore and beyond, Mickey never forgot his Eastern Shore roots. As a doctor, teacher and mentor, Mickey always helped residents of Dorchester County with medical needs, assistance or referrals whenever he could.

Mickey is survived by his mother, Patsy Foxwell of Cambridge; his wife, the former Suzanne West of Cambridge; son, Louis Foxwell and girlfriend Rachael Maynard of Baltimore; brother, Larry Foxwell and wife Kathy of East New Market; sister, PattiCarol Smith and husband Mike of Cambridge; nephews, Austin Foxwell and Will Foxwell, both of Salisbury; step daughter, Lauren Smarr; and step son, Kevin Kilduff of Cambridge; granddaughter, Makayla Kilduff; and aunt, Mary Hodgson of Cambridge. Mickey also leaves behind his dogs Tara and Poppy, an array of kitties, and his beloved peacocks.

Preceding him in death besides his father are his uncles, Marvin M. Foxwell of Cambridge and D. Frank Potter of Virginia.

Mickey is also survived by over 4,300 medical students who were admitted, educated, trained and mentored under his tenure as Dean of Admissions. That is, today, over half of the school's living alumni.

Besides his obvious passion for medicine and his students, Mickey also had a tremendous passion for baseball. Mickey traveled all over the country to meet players, attend shows, lectures and game. He loved the sport, the players, the history and he loved to talk baseball to anyone who was interested.

Mickey had an insatiable appetite for the history of medicine. Mickey collected and read books and journals, some more than a century old, and studied the biographies of doctors who built the foundations of medicine. His lectures were often based on these studies. His book collection is now part of the University Medical School Library.

His greatest devotion, and the most important thing in his life, was his family. Despite a demanding career, he always put his family first spending as much time with them at home as he could. Mickey will be loved and remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. His dry sense of humor, his prankster behavior, his extensive legacies, his love of life (and old movies and "The Beatles") will live on in his family and his memory.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Medical Alumni Association Foxwell Davidge Hall Fund, 522 West Lombard St. Baltimore, Maryland 21201. Or to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802.

