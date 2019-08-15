SALISBURY - Millard H. Coffin, Sr. died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his home in Salisbury. Born in Camden, N.J., he was the son of the late Millard E. Coffin and Ada M. Bensel.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Redman Club and the Tony Tank Tribe No. 149.

He is survived by his son, Millard H. Coffin Jr. of Whaleyville; three grandchildren; and two brothers, Olin H. Carey of Delmar and John P. Carey of Delmar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Bunting Long.

No funeral services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



