SALISBURY - Mina Rae Willing died Thursday, March 14, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Crisfield, her parents were the late Olin D. Ward and Della F. Larimore Ward.

She helped her husband with his business, Denco Inc. She was married to Dennis Edward Willing Sr. for 35 years until he died in 2012.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Cannon, Frank Willing, Darryl Willing, Dennis Willing Jr., Christina Layton, all of Salisbury; ten grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one great-great-grandson; siblings, George Nelson and Christina Ward of Crisfield; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald Nelson, Ted Nelson and Conchita Justice.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Impact Church of Fruitland. Graveside services followed at Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



