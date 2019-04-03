Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mina Rae Willing. View Sign

SALISBURY - Mina Rae Willing, 78, of Salisbury, Maryland passed on Thursday, March 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on June 2, 1940 in Crisfield, Maryland to her late parents, Olin D. Ward and Della F. Larimore Ward. She was married to Dennis Edward Willing, Sr. for 35 years who proceeded Mina in death on March 20, 2012.

Mina played an important role in helping her husband with his business, Denco Inc. Mina was a Christian of endless faith whose greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her endless patience, love and kindness that was extended well beyond that of her family as she cared for the lives of many children throughout her years. She had several very special families that she cared for many years.

Mina is survived by her children, Cheryl (Jerry) Cannon, Frank (Jennifer) Willing, Darryl (Elizabeth) Willing, Dennis Willing, Jr., Christina (Michael) Layton, all of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jerri Lynn (Scott) Rayfield, Chris (Katie) Cannon, Frankie Willing, Alec Willing, Emmilyn Layton, Chloe Layton, Lynleigh Willing, John Dennis Willing, Sarah Willing, Frank Willing; great-granddaughter, Aireana Rayfield ; great-great-grandson, Cody; and siblings, George Nelson and Christina Ward of Crisfield and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald Nelson, Ted Nelson, and Conchita Justice.

A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Impact Church of Fruitland, Graveside services took place at Wicomico Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mina's memory to Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.





