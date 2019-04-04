SALISBURY - Mina Elizabeth Terry Robertson died Friday, March 22, 2019, at her home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Samuel Terry II and Alice Kline Terry.
She retired from Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where she worked in medical records for 36 years. She attended First Baptist Church in Fruitland.
She is survived by her son, Joseph L. Robertson Jr.; a daughter, Dee F. McCaig-Awais; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; two sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Colbourne and Gail Eskridge; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Thomas Terry; and a sister, Frances McBroom.
A memorial service was held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Inurnment followed in Springhill Memory Gardens.
