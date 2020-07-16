Mollie S. Rayne, 65

SALISBURY - Mollie Marie Shores Rayne died Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Edward Shores and Isabel Sallie Dashiell Shores.

She graduated from Washington High School, Class of 1972. She was a member of Cross Pointe of the Nazarene and sang in the church choir. She worked 24 years at API Tek in Delmar.

She is survived by three sisters, Carolyn Shores Smith, Sally Shores Burris and Sandra Shores Murphy, all of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene in Salisbury. Inurnment will be private at Parsons Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







