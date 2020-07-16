1/
Mollie Marie Shores Rayne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mollie S. Rayne, 65
SALISBURY - Mollie Marie Shores Rayne died Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Edward Shores and Isabel Sallie Dashiell Shores.
She graduated from Washington High School, Class of 1972. She was a member of Cross Pointe of the Nazarene and sang in the church choir. She worked 24 years at API Tek in Delmar.
She is survived by three sisters, Carolyn Shores Smith, Sally Shores Burris and Sandra Shores Murphy, all of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene in Salisbury. Inurnment will be private at Parsons Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Rest on peace Molly you will be missed ❤
Tracey&Tracy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved