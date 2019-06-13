SALISBURY - Molly Megargee died Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Wilmington, N.C., she was the daughter of Susan Brown Megargee of Salisbury and Frank Carter Megargee of Williamsburg, Va.
She was a graduate of Salisbury University with a Master's Degree in English and a former Adjunct Professor.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister Rachael Calabrese; two nephews; and one niece.
A graveside memorial service was held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 13, 2019