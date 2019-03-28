SALISBURY - Monica L. Fontaine Franklin died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late John L. Fontaine Sr. and Diane Burrell Fontaine.

She was a member of Wesley Temple United Methodist Church. She was a child care provider and worked at the Center for Clean Start at the Holly Center.

She is survived by her husband, Lester T. Franklin Sr.; three children, Tyesha D. Franklin, Tori D. Franklin and Lester T. Franklin Jr.; two sisters, Janet Fontaine Turner and Tracy Fontaine N'gala; two brothers, John L. Fontaine Jr. and Victor D. Fontaine Sr.; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Sunday, March 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was in Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



