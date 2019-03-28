Monica L.F. Franklin

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to your family for the passing of your loved..."
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
  • "I'm very sorry to hear of the loss of your love one. May..."
  • "Sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you. Frances Church &..."
  • "Please accept my sincere condolences for the loss of your..."

SALISBURY - Monica L. Fontaine Franklin died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late John L. Fontaine Sr. and Diane Burrell Fontaine.
She was a member of Wesley Temple United Methodist Church. She was a child care provider and worked at the Center for Clean Start at the Holly Center.
She is survived by her husband, Lester T. Franklin Sr.; three children, Tyesha D. Franklin, Tori D. Franklin and Lester T. Franklin Jr.; two sisters, Janet Fontaine Turner and Tracy Fontaine N'gala; two brothers, John L. Fontaine Jr. and Victor D. Fontaine Sr.; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Sunday, March 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was in Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Funeral Home
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.