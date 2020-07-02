1/
Morton Joseph Owrutsky
Morton Joseph
Owrutsky
Morton Joseph Owrutsky passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Carl Owrutsky (Susan Strahan), Susan Gail Owrutsky (Russell) Berman, Eric Bradford Owrutsky (Ruth Dombroff), and Marcie Alayne Owrutsky; his sister-in-law, Louise Owrutsky Hallam; his grandchildren, Zoe Lauren Owrutsky, Rachel Jade Owrutsky, Aaron Leo Berman, Sarah Rose Berman, David Owrutsky, Golde Owrutsky (Ari) Broyn, Yehudis Owrutsky, Aryeh Owrutsky, Joshua Ryan Lovell, and Casey Taylor Lovell.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Harriet Owrutsky (nee Shein); by his brother, Norman M. Owrutsky; his sister-in-law, Marlene Furshman; his brother-in-law, Marshall Furshman; and his parents, Yetta and David Owrutsky.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund - Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY, 11570



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
June 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Morton Owrutsky. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
