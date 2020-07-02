Morton Joseph

Owrutsky

Morton Joseph Owrutsky passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Carl Owrutsky (Susan Strahan), Susan Gail Owrutsky (Russell) Berman, Eric Bradford Owrutsky (Ruth Dombroff), and Marcie Alayne Owrutsky; his sister-in-law, Louise Owrutsky Hallam; his grandchildren, Zoe Lauren Owrutsky, Rachel Jade Owrutsky, Aaron Leo Berman, Sarah Rose Berman, David Owrutsky, Golde Owrutsky (Ari) Broyn, Yehudis Owrutsky, Aryeh Owrutsky, Joshua Ryan Lovell, and Casey Taylor Lovell.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Harriet Owrutsky (nee Shein); by his brother, Norman M. Owrutsky; his sister-in-law, Marlene Furshman; his brother-in-law, Marshall Furshman; and his parents, Yetta and David Owrutsky.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund - Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY, 11570







