EASTON - Myrtle Mae Hughes, 98, of Easton, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at The Pines Nursing Home in Easton. Born in Wicomico County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer P. Driscoll and Ida Mae Wells Driscoll.

She was a residential manager of an apartment complex for 30 plus years.

She is survived by four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Marion Driscoll; and a daughter, Joyce Mae Adams.

A committal service will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Walston Switch. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



