Nancy Booth (1946 - 2019)
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
HEBRON - Nancy Booth of Hebron died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in 1946 in Staten Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Virginia and Gene Reed.
She is survived by her husband, James "Ray" Booth; six children, Melanie Mason, Joe Smith, Tammie Whetzel, John Booth, Teresa Reed and Kelly Gorman; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Alan Reed; two sisters, Pat Smith and Donna Petty; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 22, 2019
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
