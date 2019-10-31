Nancy J. Smith

Guest Book
  • "It is always hard coping with the loss of a loved one in..."
  • "Nancy- You will be missed by many. I will treasure all of..."
    - Penny Thoroughgood
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
SALISBURY - Nancy Jones Smith died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Charles William Jones and June Rayne Jones.
She worked at the Willards IGA, until its closing several years ago.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Howard Dale Smith Jr.; a brother, William "Billy" Jones of Willards; two sisters, Kathy Austin of Willards and Jennifer Jones, both of Willards; and two nieces.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 31, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
