SALISBURY - Nancy Jones Smith died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Charles William Jones and June Rayne Jones.
She worked at the Willards IGA, until its closing several years ago.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Howard Dale Smith Jr.; a brother, William "Billy" Jones of Willards; two sisters, Kathy Austin of Willards and Jennifer Jones, both of Willards; and two nieces.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
