Nancy L. Marvel

501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Redman's Lodge
Fruitland, MD
Obituary
EDEN - Nancy Lee Marvel died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. Born in Federalsburg, she was the daughter of the late Augusta Bailey and Louise Baker Bailey.
A graduate of Federalsburg High School, she excelled at basketball, volleyball and bowling. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Fruitland VFD, Red Men's Lodge, The American Legion, Salisbury Moose Lodge and volunteered at Coastal Hospice. She attended Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by her son, Rodney M. Long of Salisbury; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; a sister, Mildred Bowie of Laurel; and four nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husbands, Ray Marvel and Phil Long; a son, Scott Long; and a sister, Joyce Smith.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at the Redman's Lodge in Fruitland on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Committal services were held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Federalsburg. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 25, 2019
