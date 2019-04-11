Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nanetta Harrison. View Sign

MARDELA SPRINGS - Nanetta Harrison died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, she was a daughter of the late Milton and Etta Calloway Harrison.

She taught 5th- and 6th-grade classes for various schools in Wicomico County for 30 years. After retirement, she worked as a school bus driver. For many years she served as the caretaker of Mardela Memorial Cemetery. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Mardela Springs.

She is survived by cousins, Louise Sehman of Baltimore, Edward "Eddie" Calloway and Jeanette Calloway, all of Mardela Springs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend, Adelaine McClaine.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Mardela Memorial Cemetery.



