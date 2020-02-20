DELMAR - Natalya Capellari Sallowicz died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, she was the daughter of Tania Maria Capellari Kidd and Heitor Sallowicz.

She moved with her family from Brazil to Maryland in 2000. She graduated from James M. Bennett High School and later received her associate's degree from Wor-Wic Community College. She was currently a student at Wilmington University, pursuing her bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Altieres Sousa; children, Anna Beatrice Sallowicz and Anthony James Sousa Sallowicz; grandparents, Zoraila "Abuela" Capellari, Attilio Capellari, Isolina Sallowicz and Ivan Sallowicz; a stepbrother, Dean William Kidd Jr.; and a stepsister, Vanessa Leigh Hooper.

A visitation will take place today, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Family will receive guests at the church beginning at noon. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



