Neil W. Hoffmier, 88

SALISBURY - Neil W. Hoffmier died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury, with his wife by his side. Born in Bradford, Pa., his parents were the late Dorance and Nina Hoffmier.

After graduating from Bradford High School in 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at NAAS Chincoteague. Later, spent time on the USS Midway, which convinced him to follow his love of aviation into his civilian life. He worked as a station agent at Allegheny Airlines, thus starting his service to the Federal Aviation Administration. He worked as a fight instructor and then an Air Traffic Controller, retiring after 33 years. He was a member of the Manokin Lodge No. 106 AF & AM of Princess Anne, the Scottish Rite Valley of Salisbury, a 32nd degree KCCH Mason and a member of the American Legion No. 94 of Princess Anne.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rose Hoffmier; two sons, Timothy Hoffmier and Mark Hoffmier; three daughters, Kathy Stone, Kelly Madison and Kami Fisher; one stepdaughter, Karen Cottingham; a stepson, Barry Brittingham; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Hoffmier.

A private service will be held for immediate family in Bradford, Pa. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







