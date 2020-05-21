SALISBURY â€" Nell Wright died Sunday evening, May 10, 2020 at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Hebron, her parents were the late Thomas Wright and Denala Phillips Wright.

She graduated from Wicomico County Public Schools in 1943 and Salisbury Teachers College in 1946. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Millersville, Md., and Annapolis Elementary School. She earned a masterâ€™s degree from the University of Maryland and was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa. In retirement, she volunteered at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and served as a docent at the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art. She attended Trinity Methodist Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her nephews, Phil Wright of Salisbury, Joe Hastings of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Tom Hastings of Bishopville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Hastings; and a brother, Joseph Wright.

She was buried in a private service in the Hebron Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





