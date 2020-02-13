Nelson E. Elliott

Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Allen Memorial Baptist Church
Salisbury, MD
SALISBURY - Nelson Elijah Elliott died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Laurel, he was the son of Granville and Emma Phillips Elliott.
He for Dresser Industries in the shipping department and retired in 1991, after 42 years with the company.
He is survived by his wife, Alda Elliott; a son, Bruce Nelson Elliott; a grandson; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Lee Chandler; and a brother, Granville James Elliott.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 13, 2020
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
