Nestor L. Melendez

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
DELMAR - Nestor Luis Melendez died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at a friend's home in New Orleans, La. Born in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of Luis Angel Melendez Sr. and Maria Marrero Melendez of Salisbury.
He worked as a truck driver for the city of Salisbury and Wicomico County.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Luis Angel Melendez Jr. of Salisbury; a sister, Maria Rodriquez of Florida; and an uncle and two aunts.
A funeral service will be held today, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Seaford.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 7, 2019
