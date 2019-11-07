DELMAR - Nestor Luis Melendez died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at a friend's home in New Orleans, La. Born in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of Luis Angel Melendez Sr. and Maria Marrero Melendez of Salisbury.

He worked as a truck driver for the city of Salisbury and Wicomico County.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Luis Angel Melendez Jr. of Salisbury; a sister, Maria Rodriquez of Florida; and an uncle and two aunts.

A funeral service will be held today, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Seaford.



