Neva G. Hill
1936 - 2020
SALISBURY - Neva G. Hill died at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Thomasville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ida Mae Yates.
She was a banker for 29 years at Maryland National Bank.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Edward "Bunky" Hill; sons, Michael Hirsch of Parsonsburg and Gerald Hirsch of Laurel; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Bobby Yates of High Point, N.C., and Joyce Stilley of Thomasville, N.C. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Hirsch of Salisbury.
A burial will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
George & Betty turner
Friend
