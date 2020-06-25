SALISBURY - Neva G. Hill died at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Thomasville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ida Mae Yates.

She was a banker for 29 years at Maryland National Bank.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Edward "Bunky" Hill; sons, Michael Hirsch of Parsonsburg and Gerald Hirsch of Laurel; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Bobby Yates of High Point, N.C., and Joyce Stilley of Thomasville, N.C. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Hirsch of Salisbury.

A burial will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





