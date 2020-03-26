DELMAR - Nevelyn Evans Edwards died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.
Born in Milford, Del. on Feb. 7, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Rev. John Nevitt Evans, Sr. and Lois Estelle Kelly Evans.
A graduate of Williamsport High School and Frostburg College, she was a school teacher for 38 years mostly in Worcester County. Three of those years were spent mentoring young teachers.
She was a life member of Delmar VFW Auxiliary, member of American Legion Post #94 Auxiliary in Princess Anne, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, and past president of Alpha Delta Chapter in Worcester County.
She loved to play piano which she played by ear since she was a little girl whether for her friends functions but most of all church. She loved her friends and her family but she especially adored her great grand babies.
She is survived by her husband of almost 11 years, Vernon G. Edwards; her daughter, Lois E. Burkett; her son, Michael Kirk Daugherty; her brother, John N. Evans (Ruthett); her sister, Nevitta E. Ruddy (Ron); grandchildren, Erin Vongraevenitz (Dominick), Christina Burkett, and David Burkett (Kelly); great-grandchildren, Destiny, Dominick, Jr., Aiden, Evan, Madison, Brendan, and Shawn Vongraevenitz, and Ruby and Mavis Burkett; a nephew, Bill Ruddy (Cheri); three step-children; nine step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020