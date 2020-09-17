Nicole Palenchar, 49

SALISBURY - Nicole Elaine Palenchar died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Her parents were Betty-Jo Lewis and the late Dennis Lokey.

She was a graduate of the University of Maryland at Baltimore and held a master's in Social Work. She retired as the director of the Assertive Community Treatment team at the Lower Shore Clinic.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Chris; and two sons, Simon and Jacob. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brandy Lokey.

A graveside service was held at Allen Memorial Cemetery in Allen on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store