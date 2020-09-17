1/
Nicole Elaine Palenchar
Nicole Palenchar, 49
SALISBURY - Nicole Elaine Palenchar died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Her parents were Betty-Jo Lewis and the late Dennis Lokey.
She was a graduate of the University of Maryland at Baltimore and held a master's in Social Work. She retired as the director of the Assertive Community Treatment team at the Lower Shore Clinic.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Chris; and two sons, Simon and Jacob. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brandy Lokey.
A graveside service was held at Allen Memorial Cemetery in Allen on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Allen Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ann. Jones
Friend
September 10, 2020
Your passing is a loss to our community. I will never forget you.
Sharon E Walton
Friend
