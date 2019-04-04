Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Niki N. Powell. View Sign

HEBRON - Niki Nicole Powell of Suitland, Md., died Friday, March 22, 2019, at home. Born in Orlando, Fla., she was the daughter of Helena Powell of Lakeland, Fla., and the late Earle Powell of Chicago. She was raised in Hebron by her aunt and foster mother, Geraldine B. Robinson. A graduate of Mardela High School, she worked at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and was most recently with the Special Police in the Washington, D.C., Mayor's Office.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brothers, Mardis L. Powell, Ricardo Birckhead and William Mitchell; sisters, Edwina Mitchell, Michelle Mitchell-Mason and Linda Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Alonzo K. Birckhead and Edward J. Mitchell III.

A memorial service was held Friday, March 29, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



