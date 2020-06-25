Nikki Butts-Glover

PITTSVILLE - Nikki E. Butts-Glover died in the company of her family on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Riverside, Calif., her parents are Jerome Williams Sr. and Eileen Gilders.

She settled in Ocean City in 1993 and worked as a waitress for several years at Happy Jack's Pancake House in Ocean City.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 23 years, Mark C. Glover; her children, Josephine Fanelli, Brandon Butts and Samantha Lankford; five grandchildren; and her siblings, Erin, Kimberli, Jerome and Michael.

A funeral service was held Friday, June 19, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was held in Wicomico Memorial Park.





