Noah T. Vincent (1992 - 2019)
  • "I'm very sorry for your loss. May you receive comfort..."
  • "Dear Charity, my heartfelt and deepest sympathies are with..."
    - Margie Wilson
  • "Please accept our heartfelt condolences and know that your..."
    - Andrea & Donnie Figgs
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Paula Sheets (Records)
  • "Jim and I are so sorry about your son and to all the other..."
    - Jim & Janet Jestice
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Uprising Church
204 W. Walnut Street
Hebron, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Uprising Church
204 W. Walnut Street
Hebron, MD
LAUREL - Noah Thomas Vincent died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Born in Salisbury, he was a 2010 graduate of Delmar High School and a lifelong Wildcat.
While in high school, he was a member of the Delmar football, lacrosse and wrestling teams. He was a member of the Wildcats' 2009 Delaware State Championship. He attended Clemson University, the University of Delaware and was currently taking classes at Delaware Tech.
He is survived by his father, Raymond Thomas Vincent Jr.; his mother, Charity Hope Phillips; siblings, Erin Keenan Hall, J. Haley Keenan, Joshua Fowler Vincent, Jonah Hudson Vincent and Nathaniel Phillips Vincent; and his grandmothers, Carole Vincent, Aiko Phillips and Rose Anne Moore. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Tom Vincent, Leroy Phillips and Kippy Moore.
A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at The Uprising Church in Hebron. Interment was in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019
