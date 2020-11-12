Nola R. Hearn, 86

DELMAR - Nola Roberta Hearn died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake, surrounded by her family. Born in Delmar, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Marvel Perry and Clyde McFadden Perry.

She graduated from Delmar High School and later Delaware Tech, with a degree in Food and Nutrition. She was a Girl Scouts leader in her younger years, as well as Delmar High School cafeteria manager, where she retired after 28 years. She spent 16 years volunteering at the former Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She was an avid Delmar Wildcats fan.

She is survived by her children, David B. Hearn, Daniel P. Hearn, Nancy H. Lamb; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George "Jobey" Hearn Jr.; and two brothers, Michael Howard Perry Sr. and David "Nick" Perry.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







