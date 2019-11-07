SALISBURY - Nona Dean Bonniwell McNelia passed away on Oct. 17, 2019. She was born in Wachapreague, Va. on July 2, 1934. Graduated from Wicomico High School in 1953. She retired from the City of Salisbury after 21 years. She also sold Avon for 30+ years. Nona was a teacher's aide for six years at Prince Street School, she helped so many children when she was there, that she is still asked about from those students.

Nona loved playing softball and Volleyball in her younger days. She always loved going to the beach and traveling. Nona just celebrated her 66th Wedding Anniversary to her loving husband Byard Edward McNelia Sr. on Oct. 3, 2019.

Nona was the daughter of the late Ivan Post Bonniwell and Mary Hart Dennis Bonniwell. She was also preceded in death by her only brother, Ronnie R. Bonniwell.

Nona is survived by her husband, Byard E. McNelia Sr.; four children, Byard "Ed" McNelia Jr. (JoAnn), Gwen E. Marshall (Mark), Kim McNelia Sewell, and Dean H. McNelia Sr. (Janine).

Nona was blessed with ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren whom she adored!

Also survived by four nieces, one nephew, and Howard and Valerie Hillman who were like a brother and sister to her. She also loved and enjoyed her furry pet, Lily.

Nona will be greatly missed by all of her family.

Memorial service was held Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church on N. Division Street. Visitation was at 12:30 p.m.



