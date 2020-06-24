CAMBRIDGE - Norma G. Reed passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center in Cambridge. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 9, 1923 to the late Henry Renneisen and Norma Groeling Renneisen.

Norma was raised in Milwaukee and graduated from N. Division High School in 1940. Upon graduation, she attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, followed from the National College of Education in Evanston Illinois, which she graduated from in 1944. Norma completed graduate work at several schools. She taught elementary schools in Massachusetts, Michigan, Kansas, Wisconsin, and Maryland. On August 26, 1944, Norma married the Rev. George Edward Reed, who passed away on November 13, 2001.

Norma had been a member of Zion United Methodist Church since 1965, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Barbara Park Circle. She served on the Board of Directors of MAC, Inc., was a past president of the Dorchester Retired Teachers Association, and was honored as an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Cambridge through many years of service as a Rotarian's wife and a Rotarian's mother. Norma was very crafty, as she enjoyed needlework and would often knit hats for babies with her church groups. She also loved traveling. Upon retiring, her and her husband would get into their camper and travel the entire country. They especially enjoyed going anywhere out west and to Lakeland, Fla., where they spent many months. Norma also enjoyed swimming with her group of friends at the local YMCA.

Norma is survived by her children, Dr. Jeffrey G. Reed and wife, Sylvia, of FonduLac, WI, G. Philip Reed and wife, Donna, of Cambridge, and Stephen H. Reed and wife, Suzanne, of McKinney, TX; her daughter in law, Beth Reed, of Cambridge; her grandchildren, Dr. Daniel Reed, Kelly Reed DeCespedes and her husband, Michael, Matthew P. Reed and his wife, Nina, and Ashley Reed Ziomek and her husband, Chris; her step grandson Dallas; and her great grandchildren Landon, Liam, and Lucas DeCespedes, Elliott Reed, and Jacob and Brooke Ziomek. Besides her parents and her husband, Norma is preceded in death by her son, Timothy W. Reed, and her grandson Christopher Reed.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Zion United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 612 Locust St, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store