Norma G. Reed
Norma G. Reed, 97
CAMBRIDGE - Norma G. Reed passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center in Cambridge.
A walk through visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, followed by a graveside service at 2 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Zion United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 612 Locust St, Cambridge, MD 21613.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
