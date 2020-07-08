Norma G. Reed, 97

CAMBRIDGE - Norma G. Reed passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center in Cambridge.

A walk through visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, followed by a graveside service at 2 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Zion United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 612 Locust St, Cambridge, MD 21613.







