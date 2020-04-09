SALISBURY - Norma J. Wainwright died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Salisbury Nursing Home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George and Velma White.

She enjoyed working at the Corner Country Store. She volunteered for many years with the Girl Scouts.

She is survived by two daughters, Connie Jenkins and Sharon Lewis; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Wainwright; two brothers, George and Ronnie White; and a sister, Betty Massey.

A private family graveside service will be held in Springhill Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



