SALISBURY - Norma Jean Huston died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Born in Bivalve, she was the daughter of the late George and Etha Jarrett.
She worked as a seamstress for many years at Manhattan and Gants shirt factories, but ultimately retired from John B. Parsons Home.
She was survived by her daughter, Cynthia Bower of Salisbury; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; seven stepchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Huston; and two sisters, Betty Williams and Alda White.
A graveside service was held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 3, 2019