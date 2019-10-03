SALISBURY - Norma Jean Huston died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Born in Bivalve, she was the daughter of the late George and Etha Jarrett.

She worked as a seamstress for many years at Manhattan and Gants shirt factories, but ultimately retired from John B. Parsons Home.

She was survived by her daughter, Cynthia Bower of Salisbury; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; seven stepchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Huston; and two sisters, Betty Williams and Alda White.

A graveside service was held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



