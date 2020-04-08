Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Send Flowers Obituary

MARION STATION - Norma Lee Brittingham passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.

Born in Crisfield on April 9, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Lionel and Mary Messick Evans. Her husband of 61 years and the love of her life, Miles Edgar Brittingham, preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2014.

She was a blade grinder at the former Carvel Hall Cutlery where she retired after 25 years. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Assembly of God and was active in the women's ministry.

Norma never knew a stranger and was always helping people in need. She was famous for her wet cornbread and she loved horseback riding, fishing, and taking pictures and videos. Because of her love for riding horses, she along with friends formed the Crisfield Riding Club. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She is survived by her children, Vickie Benton and husband Delmas of Dames Quarter and Miles Brittingham, Jr. and wife Libby of Crisfield; sister, Ruth Brittingham of Marion; grandchildren, Christine Price and husband John of Delmar, Stephen Wagner and wife Kelly of Westover, Christopher Brittingham and wife Shannon of Southern MD, and Michael Brittingham and wife Maria of Hebron; great-grandchildren, Emma Price, Matthew Price, Ava Price, Spencer Price, Brandon Wagner, Isaac Wagner, Seth Wagner, Trace Brittingham, Audrey Brittingham, and Camden Brittingham; brothers-in-law, Wellington "Pal" Brittingham of Marion and Donald Brittingham and wife Geraldine of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Shirley Abbott and husband Sam of Cleveland, Tenn.; her special family friend, Lorraine Lankford of Crisfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Royce Evans.

Because of the circumstances, services will be private. Interment will be in the Brittingham Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Faith Fellowship Assembly of God, 26950 Plantation Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.

