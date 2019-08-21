Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Lee Ruark Richardson. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Graveside service 3:00 PM Old Trinity Churchyard Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Norma Lee Ruark Richardson passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at the Dixon House in Easton. She was born on Taylor's Island on April 22, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Berlie Wallace Ruark and George William Ruark.

She attended the first seven years of school at the Taylor's Island Elementary School and graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1945. In 1947, she began her nursing career and graduated from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing class of 1950. Mrs. Richardson worked at Memorial Hospital and later at Cambridge Maryland Hospital for 33 years. On Aug. 13, 1954, she married Donald L. Richardson, who passed away on Sept. 26, 2010, with 56 years of marriage.

Mrs. Richardson enjoyed traveling, reading and working as a volunteer at Dorchester General Hospital. She was a member of the Taylor's Island United Methodist Church and served on many committees.

She is survived by several cousins and good friends. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Creighton; and brother in law, Jack Creighton.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Old Trinity Churchyard. Rev. Robert G. Kirkley and Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dorchester General Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 439, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to the Dixon House, 108 N. Higgins Street, Easton, MD 21601.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





