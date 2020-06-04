Dr. Norman C. Lyster Jr.
1933 - 2020
SALISBURY â€" Dr. Norman Campbell Lyster Jr. died at his home on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Norwich, N.Y., his parents were the late Dr. Norman C. Lyster Sr. and Marjorie S. Lyster.
He graduated from Hamilton College and attended Medical School in 1953 at McGill University in Montreal. In 1959, he was commissioned into the U.S. Navy. He served as Chief of Ophthalmology at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, leaving the Navy in 1968 to start a private medical practice in Norwich, N.Y. He moved to Salisbury, MD to work with Peninsula Eye Care from which he retired in 1998. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and volunteered to cook meals for the homeless at The Joseph House.
He is survived by his wife, Lorna Wishart Lyster of Salisbury; his two sisters, Ann Hinchcliff of West Chester, Pa., and Charlotte Owens of Yorktown, Va.; five children, Norman Lyster of Virginia Beach, Va., Keely Devlin of Idaho Springs, Colo., Lori Petri of Bellingham, Wash., Charlotte Kuhl of Loveland, Colo., and Christopher Lyster of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; and five grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Methodist Church at a date to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
