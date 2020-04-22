Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

EASTON - Norman Kirkness Hackland, Jr. passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Haven House in Denton. He was born in New York City on Sept. 21, 1939 and was a son of the late Norman K. and Alice K. Gutmann Hackland.

He attended school on the North Fork of Long Island near Cutchague and New Suffolk, N.Y. Mr. Hackland worked in a variety of jobs, but enjoyed being outside to work. He spent many years working for Hilly's Garden Center and Robins's Nest Floral in Easton.

He loved to read and do puzzles, watch his favorite team, the Yankees, and became an umpire for 1820 baseball for the Talbot Fair Play Team. Mr. Hackland developed a love for acting and was in many plays for Talbot Little Theater and Tred Avon Players.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dotty Shriver Hackland; a brother, John Hackland (Marlene) of High Springs, Fla.; a niece, Meg Wallace (Scott) of Virginia; a nephew, Ryan Hackland of Florida; his wonderful caregiver of one plus years, Leslie Ruhl of Denton. Besides his parents, Mr. Hackland was preceded in death by a sister, Betsy Walsh of Las Cruces, N.M.; and a, niece Kathryn Walsh of New Mexico.

Services will be private at East New Market Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





