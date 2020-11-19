1/
Norman W Preston
1932 - 2020
Norman W. Preston, 88
SALISBURY - Norman W. Preston, of Salisbury, formerly of Port Allegany, Pa., died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Oxford, N.Y., he was the son of the late Lyle K. Preston and Louise Walbridge Preston; and a stepson of the late Beth Carhart Preston.
He graduated in 1950 from Oxford Academy High School and received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Hamilton College in 1955. He spent his career in purchasing for Norwich Pharmaceutical Co., Pierce Glass Co. and North Penn Gas Co. He was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was involved in the music program at First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Preston of Salisbury; a daughter, Lisa Link of Salisbury; a son, Tom Preston of Andalusia, Ala; and three granddaughters.
A private memorial service will be held for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
Norm was a dedicated friend always ready to help anyone in need. I am sure he up there setting up his drums to make heaven an even a happier sounding place to be. Thanks Norm.
Ed and Barb Lias
Friend
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
Lisa, Steve and Jenna I am saddened by the news of Norman's passing. Rest assured, you have been with him every step of his journey. May you be comforted by fond memories of happy times together!
Robin/WPC
Friend
November 14, 2020
Norm will be leading the music group in heaven.
Maryleigh Preston-mcclure
Family
