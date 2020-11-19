Norman W. Preston, 88

SALISBURY - Norman W. Preston, of Salisbury, formerly of Port Allegany, Pa., died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Oxford, N.Y., he was the son of the late Lyle K. Preston and Louise Walbridge Preston; and a stepson of the late Beth Carhart Preston.

He graduated in 1950 from Oxford Academy High School and received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Hamilton College in 1955. He spent his career in purchasing for Norwich Pharmaceutical Co., Pierce Glass Co. and North Penn Gas Co. He was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was involved in the music program at First Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Preston of Salisbury; a daughter, Lisa Link of Salisbury; a son, Tom Preston of Andalusia, Ala; and three granddaughters.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







